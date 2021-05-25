Hair Loss & growth Treatments and Products Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2026
Hair loss&growth treatments and products are the products which are the way to treat hair loss and promote hair growth (including hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product like vitamins and supplements).
The hair loss & growth treatments and products industry concentration is low; there are more than 1000 brand in the world, and high-end products mainly from America, European and Japan. Each company has its own market channel: pharmacy, cosmetics stores (like Watson); supermarket; direct to consumers etc. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. But the quality of the product is always a problem.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of hair loss & growth products will increase.
The worldwide market for Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 4510 million US$ in 2024, from 4350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Procter & Gamble
L’Oreal
Unilever
Taisho
Henkel
Merck
Shiseido
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
Rohto
Lifes2Good
Gerolymatos International
Toppik
Nanogen
Oxford BioLabs Ltd.
Ultrax Labs
Avalon Natural Products
Bayer
Pharma Medico
Kirkland Signature
Phyto Ales Group
Amplixin
Kerafiber
Phyto
Keranique
DS Healthcare Group
Kaminomoto
Softto
Bawang
Zhang Guang 101
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hair Loss and Growth Devices
Shampoos and Conditioners
Medicine Product
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Homecare
Hair Loss Treatment Clinic
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Hair Loss and Growth Devices
1.2.2 Shampoos and Conditioners
1.2.3 Medicine Product
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Homecare
1.3.2 Hair Loss Treatment Clinic
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Procter & Gamble
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Procter & Gamble Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 L’Oreal
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 L’Oreal Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Unilever
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Unilever Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Taisho
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Taisho Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Henkel
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Henkel Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Merck
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Merck Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Shiseido
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Hair Loss&growth Treatments and Products Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
Continued……
