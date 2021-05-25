Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Iron deficiency anemia is a common condition affecting, especially, children and young women across the world. Iron deficiency is a major problem in developed countries, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and across Europe. Moreover, in developing countries, iron deficiency anemia is frequently exacerbated by malaria and other worm infections. The current market is growing, due to the rising incidences of iron deficiency anemia. The increasing risk of hemodilution in pregnant women acts as a major driver for this market. The need to reduce the burden of iron-deficiency anemia has led to an increase in the demand for its treatment, which subsequently drives the global market.

Scope of the Report

This report estimates the global iron deficiency anemia therapy market. It includes a detailed analysis of the various available therapies for treating anemia in healthcare facilities of major geographical regions. Iron deficiency anemia is caused due to the lack of iron and is is one of the most common types of anemia. In case of women, during the child-bearing age, iron loss in the blood will be caused due to heavy menstruation or pregnancy. Certain intestinal diseases and poor diet can also cause anemia.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market by Companies: – Allergen, Akebia Therapeutics, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pharmacosmos AS, Pieris, Allergen, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Pharmacosmos A/S, Pieris

Key Market Trends

Parenteral Iron Therapy Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Parenteral iron therapy is generally offered to patients who are either unable to absorb oral iron or are still diagnosed with increasing anemia, even after taking adequate doses of oral iron supplements. Many intravenous iron supplementation products are being approved by FDA, which is likely to drive the market in the future. Administration of parenteral iron supplement can lead to adverse effects, such as anaphylaxis, shock, severe hypotension, collapse, and loss of consciousness. Prevalence of anemia cases and patients’ irresponsiveness toward oral and dietary therapies are the factors likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall iron deficiency anemia therapy market, with the United States being the major contributor to the market. The prevalence of anemia is a significant public health indicator and has remained a relevant health concern in the United States. Since 1990, the prevalence rate of iron deficiency anemia in US infants did not drop, making iron deficiency a significant public health problem in the United States. Hence, the high prevalence rate of anemia is expected to boost the growth of the market in North America.

