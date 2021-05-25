IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2023 | CA Technologies, Splunk, Nagios Enterprises, AppDynamics, ScienceLogic, Spiceworks, Datadog, SevOne, PagerDuty, Zabbix
IT Infrastructure Monitoring Global Market Report 2019-2023
The need for enhanced security and monitoring in organizations across the globe are the major factors driving the IT infrastructure monitoring market. However, factors such as security concerns among the users, especially for solutions requiring public connectivity and security, is expected to hinder growth of the global IT infrastructure monitoring market. For instance, in case of a cloud network monitoring solution, trust is needed to be placed on the cloud provider. Cloud-based solutions have a wider attack surface, as compared to in-house network monitoring solutions, which can be disconnected from the public network.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: CA Technologies, Splunk, Nagios Enterprises, AppDynamics, ScienceLogic, Spiceworks, Datadog, SevOne, PagerDuty, Zabbix
Product Type Segmentation
On premise
Cloud/hosted
Industry Segmentation
IT and Communication
Healthcare
Transportation & Logistic
Energy & Utility
BFSI
Table of Content:
Section 1 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Product Definition
Section 2 Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer IT Infrastructure Monitoring Business Introduction
Section 4 Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Segmentation Industry
Section 11 IT Infrastructure Monitoring Cost of Production Analysis
