Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Industry

This report studies the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Motorola Solutions

Airbus DS Communications

JVC KENWOOD Corporation

Codan Radio Communications

Icom

Hytera

Simoco

Harris Corporation

Sepura

Tait Communications

Selex ES S.p.A

Neolink

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Analog Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System

Digital Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Public Safety

Public Utilities

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Research Report 2018

1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System

1.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Analog Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System

1.2.3 Digital Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System

1.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Public Safety

1.3.3 Public Utilities

1.4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Motorola Solutions

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Airbus DS Communications

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Airbus DS Communications Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 JVC KENWOOD Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 JVC KENWOOD Corporation Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Codan Radio Communications

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Codan Radio Communications Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Icom

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Icom Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Hytera

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Hytera Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Simoco

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Simoco Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Harris Corporation

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Harris Corporation Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Sepura

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Sepura Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Tait Communications

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Tait Communications Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Selex ES S.p.A

7.12 Neolink

Continued….

