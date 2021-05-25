New Tactics of 3D Camera Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “3D Camera Market by Technology (Time-of-flight, Stereo Vision, and Structured Light), Type (Target Camera and Target-free Camera), and Application (Professional Camera, Smartphone, Tablet, Computer, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for 3D Camera Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





3D cameras help capture a high-quality 3D visual of any object. Owing to this feature, 3D cameras find extensive use in numerous applications such as scene recording for 3D movie or games, industrial activity monitoring, home automation management, and others. Evolving 3D scanning applications and advent of technically advanced applications such as 3D imaging in smartphones or tablets have facilitated the growth of the market.

Rise in demand for 3D content from entertainment industry, enhancement in 3D scanning technology, and improved user taste & preferences majorly drive the market. However, price-based constraints and lack of awareness impede the growth of the market. In the near future, expected rise in home automation applications, virtual reality applications, and automated operations in industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the 3D camera market.

The market is segmented based on technology, type, application, and region. The technology segment includes time-of-flight, stereo vision, and structured light. The type segment includes target camera and target-free camera. The target-free camera segment is projected to witness increased adoption in the near future, owing to growth in demand in applications such as smartphones, tablets, and computers. The camera manufacturers extensively use stereo vision technology owing to simplicity in implementation as compared to other technologies. The application segment consists of professional camera, smartphone, tablet, computer, and others. Furthermore, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Nikon, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Faro Technologies, Fujifilm Corp, Go pro, Intel Corporation, LG electronics Corp, and Samsung Electronics Corp.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Time-of-flight

– Stereo Vision

– Structured Light

BY TYPE

– Target Camera

– Target-free Camera

BY APPLICATION

– Professional Camera

– Smartphone

– Tablet

– Computer

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Nikon

– Samsung

– Sony

– Panasonic

– Faro Technologies

– Fujifilm Corp

– Go pro

– Intel Corporation

– LG electronics Corp

– Samsung Electronics Corp

