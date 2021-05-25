New Tactics of Mixed Reality Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Mixed Reality market by Component (Hardware and Software), Device Type (Wired and Wireless), and Application (Aerospace & Defense, Architecture, Entertainment & Gaming, Medical, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Mixed Reality Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Mixed reality, also referred to as hybrid reality, is a next-generation technology in which virtual and augmented reality are merged to produce new environment and visualization, where physical and digital objects coexist and interact in real time. It is widely used by the users while playing games or watching movies. The environment created is hard to break, thus providing full entertainment to the users. Mixed reality is a mix of reality and virtual reality, encompassing both augmented reality and virtual reality via technology.

Development of the consumer electronics market, increase in adoption of mixed reality in games & entertainment industry, and surge in demand for mixed reality in the education sector drive the growth of the global mixed reality market. However, high cost of the technology and lack of awareness about mixed reality restrict the market growth.

The global mixed reality market is segmented based on component, device, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware segment is divided into sensor, semiconductor components, and power units. Further, the sensor segment is classified into magnetometer sensor, accelerometer sensor, and others. Based on device, the market is classified into wired and wireless. The applications covered in the study include aerospace & defense, architecture, entertainment & gaming, medical, and others. Furthermore, the medical segment is classified into simulation training, visualization of scans, and surgery. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as HTC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magic leap, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Eon Reality, Inc., Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, and Meta Company are included in the report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global mixed reality market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Hardware

– – Sensor

– – – – Magnetometer Sensor

– – – – Accelerometer Sensor

– – – – Others

– – Semiconductor Components

– – Power Units

– Software

BY DEVICE TYPE

– Wired

– Wireless

BY APPLICATION

– Aerospace & Defense

– Architecture

– Entertainment & Gaming

– Medical

– Simulation Training

– Visualization of Scans

– Surgery

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Russia

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Australia

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– HTC Corporation

– Intel Corporation

– Magic leap, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Facebook

– Eon Reality, Inc.

– Google Inc.

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Seiko Epson Corporation

– Meta Company

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVES

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. High bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Low bargaining power of buyers

3.4. KEY MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising consumer electronics market

3.5.1.2. Growing adoption in games and entertainment industry

3.5.1.3. Rising demand of the mixed reality by the education sector

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost

3.5.2.2. Connectivity

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rising innovation

CHAPTER 4 MIXED REALITY MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. HARDWARE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. SOFTWARE

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 MIXED REALITY MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. WIRED

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. WIRELESS

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 MIXED REALITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. INDUSTRIAL

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.4. MEDICAL

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast

6.5. ARCHITECTURE

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast

6.6. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast

6.7. OTHERS

6.7.1. Key market trends

6.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.7.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 MIXED REALITY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5. U.S.

7.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.6. Canada

7.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.7. Mexico

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5. Germany

7.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



