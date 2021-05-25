Outdoor Clothing Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025
Global Outdoor Clothing Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Outdoor Clothing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
The global Outdoor Clothing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Outdoor Clothing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Outdoor Clothing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Outdoor Clothing in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Outdoor Clothing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Outdoor Clothing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Adidas
Nike
Under Armour
PUMA
Mizuno
Newell Brands
Arc’teryx
VF Corporation
Columbia Sportswear
HanesBrands
ASICS
Patagonia
Ferrino
Fenix Outdoor
Market size by Product
Top Wear
Bottom Wear
Market size by End User
Men
Women
Kids
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Outdoor Clothing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Outdoor Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Outdoor Clothing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Outdoor Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
