Passenger Car Accessories Market: to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2026

The global passenger car accessories market enables unlock the potential for the companies which are striving in car accessories market. Continuous up gradation of models along with advanced features in car accessories enables fascinated most of people towards car accessories. The advanced car accessories offers a trendy look to car as well as comfort. The interior accessories such as MP3 players, LED screens, speakers and stereo devices offers entertainment while long journeys. Seat covers are the most popular car accessories. It enriches the car attire, available in different colors and designs. The seat cover offers stylish look as well as protection to seats. Various types of security systems such as central lock, gear lock, GSM security, and power lock are helps to park the car securely. Global passenger car accessories market is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Passenger Car Accessories Market: Drivers and restraints

Global Car accessories market can be driven by following factors. Regulatory bodies mainly responsible for enforcement of laws. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of U.S., a used or new regulated motor vehicle parts such as tires, rims, brake hoses, seat belt assemblies, motor cycle helmets, gas container, triangular reflective warning devices etc. should be originally manufactured. These accessories must be replace according to the life span. There is a drastic change in consumer demographics, such as increase in income levels and change in the life style trends enables drive the global passenger car accessories market.

However, Advanced technologies obviously costlier than the conventional accessories, which may be bottleneck for the global passenger car accessories market.

Passenger Car Accessories Market: Segmentation

Global market can be segmented as following types

By Exterior Parts: Doors Windows Wheels & Rims Car Cover Mirrors



By Interior Parts Car Seats Floor components Seat covers Seat Belts Brake Systems Grab Handles Horn

Electrical devices Batteries Battery Fillers Dome Lights Audio/video Accessories Sensors Switches Gauges and Meters Air Conditioning System (A/C) Charger Charge Cord



Passenger Car Accessories Market: Overview

The demand of car accessories market is increasing due to changing the life style of people. Most of the people are inclined towards advanced electronic gadgets such as music systems, video players in their cars. Electronic devices has Play a pivot role in car accessories market. The global passenger car accessories market is expected to account for a double digit growth rate over the forecast period.

Passenger Car Accessories Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Global market is segmented into seven key regions: Those are North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Western Europe, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global passenger car accessories market due to the high awareness among the people in the countries like US and Canada. European region anticipated account robust market share due to its advanced life style and demographics. Asia Pacific in terms of market share of passenger car accessories market owing to the rise of automobile industry in the countries like japan, China and India. Global passenger car accessories market is expected to have a significant CAGR as well as annual growth over forecast period.

Passenger Car Accessories Market: Key players

Some of the key players are

Toyota

Hyundai Motor Group

Honda

FORD Motor, Inc.

Renault

Nissan

General Motors

Volkswagen Group

BMW

AUDI

