Refractories Market 2024: Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

The Refractories Market is expected to grow at a Higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report starts with a basic Refractories market overview. In this introductory section, the research report incorporates analysis of Definitions, Classifications and Industry chain structure. Besides this, the report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Top Manufactures of Refractories Market: – – Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd, Harbisonwalker International, IFGL Refractories Ltd, Imerys Group, Krosaki Harima Corporation, Magnezit Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Refratechnik, Resco Products Inc., RHI Magnesita, Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd, Vesuvius

The market for refractories is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The growing production of non-ferrous materials, increasing construction activities in emerging markets, and demand coming from the glass industry are the factors driving the market growth.

– Emerging countries, like China, Russia, Mexico, and South Africa, are investing heavily in large-scale infrastructure projects, which are expected to significantly boost the growth of the iron and steel industry.

– The increasing environmental awareness, government agencies, and environmental agencies, across the world, are laying down the guidelines regarding the usage and disposal of refractories. This is likely to hinder the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Iron & Steel Industry

– The iron and steel industry is the major end-user sector of refractories, which accounts for more than 70% of the market. These materials can withstand high temperatures, ranging from 260°C (500°F) to 1850°C (3400°F), without any major change in their physical properties.

– The major applications of refractories in the iron and steel industry include usage in internal linings of furnaces to make iron and steel, in furnaces for heating steel before further processing, in vessels for holding and transporting metal and slag, in the flues or stacks through which hot gases are conducted, and others.

– In terms of consumption, Asia-Pacific is currently the largest consumer of refractories in the iron and steel industry, followed by Europe and North America. In North America, the United States is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the consumption of refractories in this industry, during the forecast period.

– In the European Union, a mild recovery in the demand for steel continues, while improving the economic sentiments and investment conditions. However, uncertainties in the political landscape, related to the refugee crisis and Brexit, are some of the risks to the economic condition. The demand for steel in the region is anticipated to grow at a slow pace, over the forecast period.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

China dominates the refractories market in terms of consumption and production, due to the local availability of raw materials, such as magnesite and alumni. Additionally, they are available at cheaper costs, as compared to other producers. The iron and steel industry consumes the largest portion of refractories, globally, as well as in China. Industrial restructuring and the decreased consumption rate of refractories for per ton of steel have impacted the demand for refractories in China, between 2013-2015. However, the steady growth in the production of iron and steel in the country has been driving the growth of the refractories market, in the recent times. Owing to the encouraging government initiatives and a vast consumer base, the chemical manufacturing sector in China is expected to increase at a consistent rate, during the forecast period. The increasing production of chemicals is expected to create an opportunity for the growth of the refractories market in the country, in the near future.

Table of Contents included in Refractories Market Report – Executive summary, Scope of the report, Research Methodology, Introduction, Market landscape, Market segmentation by end-user industry, Market, segmentation by application, Geographical Segmentation, Decision framework, Drivers and challenges, Market trends, Vendor landscape, Key vendor analysis, Appendix, List of abbreviations, List of Exhibits

