Self-Cleaning Filters Market: to Incur Rapid Extension During 2017 – 2025

Introduction:

Filter units are used for the removal of contaminates and others materials from the liquid product manufacturing batch filters, filling units, etc. The Self-cleaning Filters, generally working on Bernoulli’s principle, in which filtration of the continuous flowing liquid products is done, along with cleaning of the strainer (filter media) with the help of wiper system. Generally, Self-cleaning Filters are used for efficient filtration of liquids, having high to moderate viscosity, with the continuous flow without any interruption. Use of self-cleaning filters offers various advantages and benefits such as it increases production rate, enhance the product quality, reduced cost of filter replacement, maintenance cost and reduced contamination, among others. Integrated Self-cleaning filters help to protect the equipment from scaling, fouling and from blocking. However, it helps to enhance the efficiency of the system and provides functional safety to the overall system operation.

Global Self-Cleaning Filters Market Dynamics

Government’s strong emphasized on the processing of industrial and municipal waste coupled changing preference towards to adoption of automated processing system owing to which demand for an advance and an efficient processing equipment is increased across the globe. Further, Industrial focussed on minimisation of manual work, energy and time that raised demand for automatic equipment, which, in turn, resulted in increase in demand for self-cleaning filters. Moreover, significant growth of chemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, other industries and rising investment in water as well as wastewater management in both developed and developing countries helps to boost the demand for processing equipment, thereby, resulting into increase in demand for self-cleaning filters. Apart from this, low rate of product replacement, manufacturing of self-cleaning filters and its installation being complex and high cost-inductive, that may hamper the growth of self-cleaning filters market.

Global Self-Cleaning Filters: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Mode of operation, global self-cleaning filters market is segmented into;

Integrated

Individual

On the basis of material type, global self-cleaning filters market is segmented into;

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Reinforced Plastic

Others

On the basis of Type (Axis-direction), global self-cleaning filters market is segmented into;

Vertical

Horizontal

On the basis of source, global self-cleaning filters market is segmented into;

Electrical

Pneumatic

On the basis of End use, global self-cleaning filters market is segmented into;

Municipal Water Wastewater management

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Paper & Pulps

Steel

Others

Global Self-Cleaning Filters Market: Regional Outlook

Global self-cleaning filters market is mainly dominated by the Asia Pacific region (APAC), especially by China and India. A steady growth of end use industries such as chemicals, food & beverage and pharmaceuticals, among others and rising infrastructure activity, exclusively in water and wastewater management, in APAC which in turn expected to drive demand for the self-cleaning filters over the forecast periods. Self-cleaning filters market is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast periods. North America is the second largest market for self-cleaning filters owing to rising investment in water & wastewater management coupled with stringent regulation over the treatment of processed industrial water. North America Self-cleaning filters market is projected to grow steadily over the forecast period. Europe self-cleaning filters market is mainly dominated by EU-5 Countries. Government regulation over the water treatment and strong emphasized on the energy reduction are the main factors for the growth of self-cleaning filters market in Europe. Europe Market is expected to grow with significant CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, rising investment to increasing capacity of desalination plants in the Middle East & Africa region, will, in turn, expected to drive the self-cleaning filters market. Self-cleaning filters market in Latin America and MEA are expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period

Global Self-Cleaning Filters Market Participants

Some of the examples of market participants in the global self-cleaning filters market identified across the value chain are: Russell Finex Ltd., North Star Water Treatment Systems, Amiad Water Systems Ltd., Alfa Laval AB, Eaton Corporation Plc, Rotorflush Filters Ltd, Forsta Filters Inc., Jiangsu YLD Water Processing Equipment Co.,Ltd, HiFlux Filtration A / S, Russell Finex Ltd. Parker Hannifin Corp. and Edelflex S.A., among others. Further, key manufacturing are channelizing efforts on advancement of self-cleaning equipment in order to enhance its footprint in global market

