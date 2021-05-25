Set-Top Box Market Size 2019-2024 Capacity, Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD)

The report presents an overview of Global Set-Top Box Market 2019 to 2024 consist of objectives study and definition of Set-Top Box market. This new market research report forecasts on Set-Top Box Market providing complete market figures, consisting market size and estimation by Set-Top Box Market application and products depending upon geographical location for the forecasting period 2019 to 2024.

A set-top box (STB) or set-top unit (STU) (one type also colloquially known as a cable box) is an information appliance device that generally contains a TV-tuner input and displays output to a television set and an external source of signal, turning the source signal into content in a form that can then be displayed on the television screen or other display device. They are used in cable television, satellite television, and over-the-air television systems, as well as other uses.

The proposed forecast typically covers global Set-Top Box market size, share, product demand and supply, market trends, consumer trends, profitability, revenue outcomes and also company profiles of the key shareholders performing in the global Set-Top Box market.

This report focuses on the Set-Top Box in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Set-Top Box (STB) industry was 21183.57 million USD in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 23508.98 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 1.75% between 2016 and 2022. Factors, such as a compliance with the stringent regulations mandating the digitization of cable TV and the subsequent migrations toward digital TV from analog TV, have increased the global demand for set top boxes.

The industry is not concentration, the key brand include Arris (Pace), Technicolor (Cisco), Apple, Echostar, Humax, Sagemcom, Samsung, Roku, Skyworth Digital, Huawei, Jiuzhou, Coship, Changhong, Unionman, Yinhe, ZTE, Hisense and so on.

With an increase in the disposable income and the emerging middle-class population, the demand for media-rich home entertainment services is increasing among the consumers. With the growing demand for interactive digital entertainment services, the set top box industry is expected to present significant innovative and new revenue generation opportunities in the near future.

Arris (Pace), Technicolor (Cisco), Apple, Echostar, Humax, Sagemcom, Samsung, Roku, Skyworth Digital, Huawei, Jiuzhou, Coship, Changhong, Unionman, Yinhe, ZTE, Hisense

Digital Cable

Satellite Digital

Terrestrial Digital

IPTV

Other.

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Other

Thereafter, the report focuses on the top players in countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.).

Finally, the Set-Top Box market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources.

