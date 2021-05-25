Smart Airport Market by product type, with sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate by 2024

Global Smart Airport Market is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Smart Airport Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The smart airport market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Advanced technologies and innovations in the field of IT, electronics and control systems, mechanical systems, robotics, and analytics are the major driving factors of smart airports. Apart from the advanced technologies, an increase in air passenger traffic is strongly compelling airport authorities to opt for smart airport technologies. These factors may continue to drive the demand for smart airport. With end-to-end tracking of information during the journey, biometric technologies, digital passports, and immigration checks are some of the technologies that airports may adopt in the near future, which is, in turn, expected to drive the market.

The introduction of new technology, like smart glass for blind passengers, and the introduction of biometrics for passengers, in general, may lead to enhanced customer experience in the coming years.

The increasing adoption of biometric equipment is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market, during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Smart airport or intelligent infrastructure is a concept, which has been developed based on the idea of the future smart city, smart building, and the factory. The infrastructure for smart airport includes communication systems, cargo and baggage handling, ground handling, security systems, vehicle parking solutions, air traffic management, aircraft hangars, aircraft parking, and the area falling within the airport. The other operations in the terminal side segment include passenger and staff notification system, information display system, lighting system, and announcement system.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Smart Airport Market by Companies: – Honeywell international Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Amadeus IT Group, Siemens AG, T-Systems international GmbH, Thales SA, SITA, Rockwell Collins Inc., Raytheon Company, Sabre Corp., IBM

Key Market Trends

The Noise Management Segment Projected to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Currently, the noise management segment has the highest share among all the segments. Landing and take-off of an aircraft generate noise, and even though new-generation aircraft are quieter, major airports run specialized noise management programs to reduce and offset the noise created by their routine operations. Several major airports are installing noise monitoring devices to monitor the noise levels due to the aircraft. For instance, at Toronto Pearson Airport, the Noise Management Action Plan is reviewed every five years, and corrective measures are adopted depending on the requirement. Earlier, in December 2017, the airport announced its Noise Management Action Plan for 2018-2022. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Highest Growth

In the smart airport market, regionally, North America is generating the highest revenue at present. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record higher growth during the forecast period. China has one of the fastest growing air passenger traffics, with 35% increment in the number of passengers, over the past five years, and comes second after the United States, in terms of the total number of passengers carried. Additionally, the Indian private jet industry is booming, and has already witnessed various aircraft entering the market over the past decade. According to the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), India is the ninth-largest, in terms of aviation industry ranking.

Sydney Airport is preparing to try a facial recognition system designed to let travelers pass through check-in, baggage deposit, border and security screening, and boarding, after one initial passport presentation. This has led to a growth in the development of smart airports in the Asia-Pacific region, and has a positive impact on the growth of the market.

