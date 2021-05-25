Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Smartwatch Market 2017: Global Analysis by Key Players – Apple, Fitbit, Pebble, Samsung, Sony

GIVE US A TRY

Smartwatch Market 2017: Global Analysis by Key Players – Apple, Fitbit, Pebble, Samsung, Sony

0
Press Release
In terms of unit shipments, the market research analyst predicts the global smartwatch market to grow at an impressive CAGR of approximately 12% by 2020. The widespread availability of smartwatches with advanced functionalities and features is expected to augment the interest of technology and fitness enthusiasts during the forecast period.

The high compatibility of smartwatches with other mobile computing devices is expected to be the key driver for the growth of this market. Nowadays, smartwatches can be connected to devices like TVs, media players, headsets, smartphones, laptops, PoS devices, and other devices having Bluetooth and NFC capabilities. This high compatibility of smart watches is a significant factor that is expected to augment market growth during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/232993-global-smartwatch-market-2016-2020

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the global smartwatch market
Americas
APAC
EMEA

In this market research report, analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the global market for smartwatches during the projected period. This region presently accounts for more than 68% of the total market share and is envisaged to retain its dominating hold over the market during the forecast period owing to factors like rapid advances in technology and changing consumer preferences over the usage of electronic devices.

https://industrytoday.co.uk/it/smartwatch-market-2017–global-analysis-by-key-players—apple–fitbit–pebble–samsung–sony

Competitive landscape and key vendors
The global market for smartwatches is extremely competitive and is primarily dominated by large global players like Apple and Samsung. To gain traction in this market, many vendors are now forming strategic partnerships with other industry players to attract new customers to the wearable market. Since this market is still in its growth stage, many new players are expected to enter the market as it has a huge growth potential.

The leading vendors in the market are –
Apple
Fitbit
Pebble
Samsung
Sony

Other prominent vendors in the market include ASUSTeK Computer and PolarÂ Electro.

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/232993-global-smartwatch-market-2016-2020

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report
Base year
Forecast period
Market size calculation
Geographical segmentation
Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis

PART 06: Geographical segmentation
PART 07: Market drivers
PART 08: Impact of drivers
PART 09: Market challenges
PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis
Apple
Fitbit
Pebble
Samsung
Sony
..…..Continued

 

Contact information

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 524/528
Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar
Pune
411028
+91 8390122541
https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Post Views: 108
RSS Other Sources

© 2021 Market Mirror