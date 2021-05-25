Stevia Market: Impact of Existing and Emerging Flexible Market Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

The report provides an overview of the Stevia Market industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Stevia Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Stevia Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Key Vendors of Stevia Market: – Cargill, Incorporated, PureCircle, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company,, Evolva, Stevia Corp., GLG LIFE TECH CORP., Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., HYET Sweet Others…

The stevia market is forecasted to reach USD 934 million by 2024. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Increasing awareness of the health benefits of low-calorie consumable products is a major catalyst to the market growth. As the number of obese and diabetic people is on the rise, stevia is the best sugar alternative due to its zero-calorie property.

– Ground stevia can also be sprinkled lightly overcooked vegetables, meat, cereals, and salads. Besides adding its own sweet taste, it significantly enhances the flavor and nutritional value of food, thereby leading to its increased demand in the market.

Scope of the Report

Stevia is available in the powdered, liquid, and leaf form, and is used for applications such as bakery, dairy food products, beverages, confectioneries, dietary supplements, and others. Manufacturers are increasingly exploring alternative sweeteners to reduce calorific content without sacrificing the taste of food.

The Stevia Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Stevia Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key Market Trends

Liquid Stevia witnessed as fastest growing segment

Liquid Stevia is projected to be the fastest growing segment as consumers are preferring liquid form of stevia to sweeten recipes. A few drops of the liquid stevia extract replaces a teaspoon of cane sugar and is useful for sweetening coffee, teas and smoothies. Liquid stevia is available in several forms such as syrups, resulting from boiling the leaves in water. The syrup is used to enhance the flavour of many foods. Commercial scale applications prefer liquid stevia as they are concentrated and very less quantity is required. Furthermore, the demand for alcohol-free liquid is growing at a greater pace in the segment.

Asia- Pacific dominates the Market

Consumers have started to show interest in knowing the ingredients present in their foods, thus demanding “better for me” products. Most food manufacturers are responding to this new trend among consumers by developing products with lower sugar and lower calorie content, which are natural such as stevia. The United States has the highest consumption of stevia as a sweetener among all the countries in the North America region. Stevia extracts were only approved for use in the European Union in November 2011. Therefore, consumption of stevia is still very low. However, food & beverage manufacturers are rapidly developing products containing stevia. Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest stevia consuming region, which has been achieved principally through rapid population growth.

