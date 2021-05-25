Web real time communications Market Global Segmentation And Major Key Players Analysis 2023

The web real-time communication market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40% during the forecast period. The global web real time communications market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness stable growth over the forecast period

Web Real Time Communications Market – Key players

The prominent players in the web real-time communication market are – TokBox Inc. (US), Apidaze (France), AT&T (US), Avaya Inc. (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), GENBAND Inc. (US), Dialogic Inc. (US), Polycom Inc. (US), Oracle (US), Twilio Inc. (US), Quobis (Spain), and Cafex Communications Inc. (US) among others.

Get Free Sample Of “Web Real Time Communications Market”Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3264

Web Real-Time Communication Market – Overview

The web real-time communication is an application programming interface that utilises the telecommunication architecture to collaborate and communicate using smartphones, tablets, PCs and similar smart devices. An effectively deployed web real-time communication solutions help in efficient operation and maintenance of an enterprise. These solutions deliver user-centric and qualitative applications for enhancing the enterprise operational revenues.

The growing webification of communication and demand for secure & robust communication drive the market during the forecast period. However, lack of standardisation of web real-time communication restrain the compounded growth of the market. Additionally, growing demand for customised web real-time communication solutions and increasing enterprise trend towards employee owned device within a business facility offer long term opportunity for the market players.

Among the web real-time communication solution, video calling and conference solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This solution enables the enterprise to develop a unified and improved communications experience while also improving the business efficiency. During the forecast period, Video-conferencing is segment expected to witness high adoption rate. Low cost, easy access and the elimination of usual conference call challenges such as loss of connections are among the key drivers.

Furthermore, high implementation of web real time communications in various sectors is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. However, the privacy issues of these system is hindering the growth of the web real time communication market. Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global web real time communications market whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

If You Have Any Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3264

Web Real Time Communications Market

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into type, organization size, vertical and region.

On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented into IT & telecommunications, healthcare, media & entertainment, BFSI, retail, government and transportation among others. Out of these verticals, IT & Telecommunications segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to advanced technologies with the existing infrastructure, delivering real-time solutions to customers and eliminates various complexities.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to increasing reliability on telehealth and telemedicine to access information anytime and increasing demand for online health checkups.

Web Real Time Communications Market – Industry News

November 1, 2018: Avaya Holdings Corp. expanded the global footprint of its Avaya Cloud communications: The company expanded its cloud-based communication solutions in Germany. The company’s launched its cloud-based services in Germany on 1st November 2018. The cloud-based services deliver small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) powerful, multi-channel workspace and telephony solutions.

April 23, 2018: Dialogic and TELES Extend Collaboration for Media Processing and UC Services: Dialogic has been selected by TELES to support the TELES Voice Application Server and Cloud UC Services. Dialogic is a cloud-optimized virtualized infrastructure solutions provider for real-time communications media. TELES Cloud UC Services is a cloud-based communication solution that is an extension of existing PBX system and the standard SIP trunking platform.

Web Real-Time Communication Market – Segmentation

Based on service, the market is segmented into consulting services, implementation & integration services, and Others.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into voice calling & conferencing, messaging & file sharing, video calling & conferencing, and others.

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into IT & telecommunications, healthcare, media & entertainment, BFSI, public sector & education, and others.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world

Browse Full “Web Real Time Communications Market” Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/web-real-time-communications-market-3264

Web Real-Time Communication Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of web real-time communication market covers in-depth details of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

North America region is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period. The technological advancement and progressive internet infrastructure in the region contribute to the high market share. Further early adoption of new technologies and the strong presence of leading solution providers in North America contribute to the growth in demand for web real-time communication solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high internet connectivity, mobile workforce expansion, and increasing adoption of mobile devices. The growing awareness about the benefits of web real-time communication solutions amongst the enterprises is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The enterprises are moving towards dedicated deployment of these solutions to facilitate affordable real-time communication and improve customer service.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]