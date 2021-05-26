AI in Education Market 2019-2027 Ongoing Trend with Top Players Profile Analysis as ALEKS, Amazon Web Services, Carnegie Learning, Century-Tech Limited, Cognizant, Google, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Pearson PLC

The Industry report for “Global AI in Education market” by The Insight Partners comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the industry performance.

The education sector is rapidly adopting new innovative ways of teaching and is quickly implementing new technologies. AI in education improves the efficiency and streamline the admin task, providing teachers more freedom to teach. Advancements in technologies and the growing popularity of automation are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of AI in the education market. Increasing investments in education are expected to provide opportunities in the AI in the education market.

Growing focus towards improving the teacher-student experience, adoption of AI in the various education sector, and increasing focus towards interactive learning are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of AI in the education market. However, slow digitization and high rate of these solutions are the major restraining factors that might hinder the growth of this market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005718/

The reports cover key developments in the AI in Education market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from AI in Education market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI in Education market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ALEKS Corporation.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Century-Tech Limited

Cognizant

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Pearson PLC

The “Global AI in Education Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in Education industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global AI in Education market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global AI in Education market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global AI in education market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, application, and end-use. Based technology, the market is segmented as machine learning and deep learning, natural language processing, and others. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as solution and service. On the basis of application the market is divided into learning platform, intelligent tutoring system, smart content, fraud and risk management, and others. On the basis of end-use the market is segmented higher education, K-12 education, corporate learning, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting AI in Education market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global AI in Education Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI in Education market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AI in Education market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005718/

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the AI in Education Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the AI in Education Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of AI in Education Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global AI in Education Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]