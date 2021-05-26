Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – IBM, Oracle, Google, Amazon Web Services, EMC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Predictive Prescriptive Diagnostic Descriptive

Among analytic types, descriptive analytics have shown highest market share as it allows the organizations to learn from past behaviours and understand how they might influence future outcomes. Moreover, BFSI industry have shown highest market share in vertical segment as the industry is harnessing the power of analytics-as-a-service to better understand their customer and accordingly update their services.

Analytics as a service (AaaS) refers to the provision of analytics software and operations through web-delivered technologies. These types of solutions offer businesses an alternative to developing internal hardware setups just to perform business analytics.

This report studies the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and wholesale

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3233307-global-analytics-as-a-service-aaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Analytics as a Service (AaaS)

1.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Predictive

1.3.2 Prescriptive

1.3.3 Diagnostic

1.3.4 Descriptive

1.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Retail and wholesale

1.4.3 Government

1.4.4 Healthcare and life sciences

1.4.5 Manufacturing

1.4.6 Telecommunication and IT

1.4.7 Others

2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Oracle

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 SAS Institute

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Google

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 EMC

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Gooddata

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Microsoft

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Analytics as a Service (AaaS) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Analytics as a Service (AaaS)

5 United States Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook

7 China Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook

10 India Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Dynamics

12.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Opportunities

12.2 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)