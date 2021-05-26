Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Growth, Trend, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2019-2023 | Market Reports World

Global Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Outlook

Anti-Fungal Drugs Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Anti-Fungal Drugs market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Key vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%):

ABBOTT LABORATORIES, PFIZER, GLAXOSMITHKLINE, BAYER HEALTHCARE, NOVARTIS, SANOFI-AVENTIS, MERCK & CO., KRAMER LABORATORIES, ENZON PHARMACEUTICALS, GILEAD, amongst others.

Antifungal drugs are used to cure fungal infections, which occur due to unclean, unhygienic, and damp environment. Fungal infections are caused by microscopic organisms invading epithelial tissue. Systemic fungal infections are usually caused by the indigestion or inhalation of fungus spores and cause fungal pneumonia, and opportunistic fungus causes diseases, such as candidiasis, meningitis, mucormycosis, etc. The global anti-fungal drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Know About Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Key Reasons to Purchase

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Anti-Fungal Drugs market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

The report offers customizations in step with the company's specific desires, including regional and country-level analysis of the Anti-Fungal Drugs market, by end-use, and detailed analysis and profiles of market players.

Points covered in the Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Degree of Competition

5.3.4 Threat of Substitution

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Number of Antifungal Drugs As Over-The-Counter (OTC)

6.1.2 Increasing Awareness about the Myriad Fungal Infections

6.1.3 Increasing Government and Corporate Funding

6.1.4 Rise in Number of Immune-Compromised Aged Population

6.1.5 Increasing Population Coming in Contact with Resistant Fungal Strains and Infections

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 High Penetration of Conventional Drugs used for Treatment

6.2.2 Presence of Generics and Government Regulations in Pharmaceutical Industry

6.2.3 Allergic Reaction to Some Types of Anti-Fungal Drugs

6.3 Opportunities

6.3.1 Introduction of New Anti-Fungal Drugs

6.4 Challenges

6.4.1 Increasing Resistance to Anti-Fungal Drugs

7.Market Segmentation

7.1 By Drug Type

7.1.1 Echinocandins

7.1.1.1 Pneumocandins

7.1.1.2 Caspofungin

7.1.1.3 Micafungin

7.1.1.4 Anidulafungin

7.1.1.5 Others

7.1.2 Azoles

7.1.2.1 Voricanazole

7.1.2.2 Imidazoles

7.1.2.3 Triazoles

7.1.2.4 Thiazoles

7.1.2.5 Others

7.1.3 Polyenes

7.1.3.1 Amphotericin B

7.1.3.2 Candicidin

7.1.3.3 Hamycin

7.1.3.4 Natamycin

7.1.3.5 Others

7.1.4 Allylamines

7.1.4.1 Lamisil

7.1.4.2 Terbinafine

7.1.4.3 Others

7.1.5 Others

7.1.5.1 Benzoic Acid

7.1.5.2 Ciclopirox

7.1.5.3 Greisiofulvin

7.1.5.4 By Therapeutic Indication

7.1.5.5 Aspergillosis

7.1.5.6 Dermatophytosis

7.1.5.7 Candidiasis

7.2 Others

7.3 By Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 US

7.3.1.2 Canada

7.3.1.3 Mexico

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Germany

7.3.2.2 UK

7.3.2.3 France

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Spain

7.3.2.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.3.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.3.1 Japan

7.3.3.2 China

7.3.3.3 India

7.3.3.4 South Korea

7.3.3.5 Australia

7.3.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.3.4 The Middle East & Africa

7.3.4.1 GCC Countries

7.3.4.2 South Africa

7.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.3.5 South America

7.3.5.1 Brazil

7.3.5.2 Argentina

7.3.5.3 Rest of South America

8.Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8.3 New Product Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.2 Pfizer

9.3 GlaxoSmithKline

9.4 Bayer Healthcare

9.5 Novartis

9.6 Sanofi-Aventis

9.7 Merck & Co.

9.8 Kramer Laboratories

9.9 Enzon Pharmaceuticals

9.10 Gilead

10. Future of the Market

Continued…

