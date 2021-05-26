Antidepressant Drugs Market 2023 : Industry Sales Expected to Grow Worldwide, says AMR Research

Depression includes a variety of mental health problems characterized by the absence of a positive emotion, low mood, and a range of associated cognitive, physical, emotional, and behavioral symptoms. It is a very common condition that affects 1 in every 5 Americans. There are many factors including genes, factors such as stress and brain chemistry that could lead to depression. According to WHO almost 350 million people worldwide were affected with depression in 2016. Antidepressants help maintain balance of various hormones and chemicals in the brain, which helps in the treatment of depression. The global antidepressant drugs market was valued at $13,755 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $15,983 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 2.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in prevalence of depression, rise in geriatric population, and emergence of novel techniques for the development of drugs with fewer side-effects drive the market. Moreover, increase in awareness regarding the disease state and required clinical needs, and rise in number of people suffering from stress can fuel the growth of the antidepressant drugs market. However, poor efficacy and safety profiles of the drug, preference for non-pharmacological therapies, and increase in number of patent expiration of antidepressants that lead to weak pipeline are expected to hamper the market growth.

Send Enquiry on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2593

Depressive Disorder Segment Review

Based on depressive disorder, it is categorized into major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and others. Major depressive disorder is the largest contributor toward the market growth as majority of the people are usually diagnosed with this disorder due to increase in stress levels. However, obsessive-compulsive disorder is the fastest growing segment.

Product Segment Review

Based on product, it is segmented into tricyclic antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors, and others. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors is the dominant segment owing to the presence of large number of these drugs.

Global Antidepressant Drugs Market: Key Geographic Segment

Based on region, the antidepressant drugs market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the antidepressant drugs market in 2016, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global antidepressant drugs market include Alkermes Plc, Allergan Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H. Lundbeck, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2593

Other prominent players in the value chain include Opko Health, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Forest Laboratories, and AstraZeneca.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to type, method, technology, end user, and region.

In-depth analysis based on geography assists in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Antidepressant Drugs Market Key Segments:

By Depression Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Others

By Product

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake Inhibitors

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors

Serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China Australia India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



For More Info on this Report, Visit @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antidepressant-drugs-market-to-reach-15-98-bn-by-2023-globally-at-2-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-873540700.html