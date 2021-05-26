Application Delivery Network Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Citrix Systems, F5 Networks, Radware, Fortinet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India

This report focuses on the global top players, covered Citrix Systems F5 Networks Radware A10 Networks Akamai Technologies Barracuda Networks Brocade Communications systems Fortinet HPE Juniper Networks Riverbed Technology

An ADN provides application availability, security, visibility, and acceleration. It is a combination of WAN optimization controller (WOC), application delivery controller (ADC), application security equipment, and application gateway. An ADN monitors the web traffic and distributes traffic among all the servers. An ADN acts as a WOC, which reduces the number of bits over the network using caching and compression techniques. Some WOCs are installed on PCs or mobile clients, while others are installed in the data center.

This report studies the global Application Delivery Network (ADN) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Application Delivery Network (ADN) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application delivery controllers (ADC)

WAN Optimization controllers (WOC)

Application Security Equipments

Application Gateways

Market segment by Application, split into

High-Tech

Education

Media And Entertaintment

BFSI

Government

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Application Delivery Network (ADN)

1.1 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Overview

1.1.1 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market by Type

1.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Citrix Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 F5 Networks

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Radware

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 A10 Networks

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Akamai Technologies

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Barracuda Networks

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Brocade Communications systems

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Fortinet

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 HPE

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Juniper Networks

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Riverbed Technology

4 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Application Delivery Network (ADN) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Application Delivery Network (ADN)

5 United States Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook

7 China Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook

10 India Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Dynamics

12.1 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Opportunities

12.2 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

