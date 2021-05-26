Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Growth, Current Trends, Regions, Type and Application To 2023

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Overview:

Market reports connected with the chemicals and materials industry have been made available by Market Research Future which generates reports on other business verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is poised to achieve revenues totaling USD 10.2 billion while achieving a 5.6% CAGR in the forecast period.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Key Players:

BASF SE (Germany)

KAPCI Coatings (Egypt)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Nippon Paint (Japan)

The Valspar Corporation. (US)

Akzo Nobel N.V (The Netherlands)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

3M (US)

The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Covestro AG (Germany)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan)

Esdee Paints Limited (India)

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US)

Berger Paints India Limited (India)

are the notable players functioning in the market

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the automotive refinish coatings market covers regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is growing due to the rapid industrialization in the region during recent years.

Nations such as South Korea, India, China, Japan, and Malaysia are the main contributors to the evolution of this regional market. The market progress is influenced by factors such as rising urbanization, altering lifestyles, growing buying power of the population, and an increasing level of consumer awareness for the maintenance and protection of vehicles.

The North American region is progressing due to the contribution of U.S because of the rising demand for passenger cars in the nation. The European region is expanding due to the contribution of countries like Germany, The U.K., Italy, France, and Belgium and also due to the presence of the largest automotive manufacturers in the region.

The regional markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are expected to add noticeably to the progress of the automotive coatings market globally owing to the steadying political and economic conditions and growing industrialization.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation of the automotive refinish market is based on product type, technology, resin, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of product type, the market consists of clearcoat, primer, activator, basecoat, filler, and putty. The technology-based segmentation of the market consists of water-borne coatings, UV-cured coatings, solvent-borne coatings, and powder coatings.

The segmentation of the market on the basis of resin comprises of Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, and Epoxy. Based on vehicle type, the automotive refinish coating comprises of cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. The regions that are counted in the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America, and Africa.

