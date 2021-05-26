Automotive Software Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

This market research report provides a big picture on “Automotive Software Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Automotive Software Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

The “Global Automotive Software Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive software market with detailed market segmentation by application, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Automotive software helps the user to interact with the hardware of a vehicle and controls the functions of a vehicle. It is also used to improve the dashboard display and ensures the safety of the operator and the passenger as well. It emphases on the growing trend of automotive haptics, and sensor fusion. The intervention of innovative technologies for the advanced user interface is boosting the automotive software market.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Automotive Software market from 2018 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Automotive Software market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Automotive Software market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Rapid development in technology, adoption of AI in the automotive industry, an increasing number of connected cars, an increase in the use of electronic applications in the vehicle is driving the automotive software market. However, the lack of standard protocols for developing and maintenance of software platforms are restricting market growth. Moreover, for autonomous and semiautonomous vehicle automotive software is inevitable and also over the air (OTA) updates to reduce the recalls are creating ample opportunities for the automotive software market.

Leading Key Players:

AImotive

Airbiquity Inc.

Elektrobit

Green Hills Software

Luxoft

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

The global automotive software market is segmented on the basis of application, and vehicle type. Based on application, the market is segmented as ADAS & safety systems, body control & comfort systems, powertrain systems, infotainment systems, communication systems, and telematics systems. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive software market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive software in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive software market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive software companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

