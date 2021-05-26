Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – BorgWarner, Cummins, Honeywell, IHI

An automotive turbocharger is a component that helps the engine to produce additional power and improves the overall performance of the vehicle. The turbocharger has two components: turbine and compressor. It uses the exhaust air that is released after fuel and air combustion in a vehicle combustion chamber. When this exhaust air strikes the turbine blades, it causes the turbine to rotate providing intake air in the turbocharger. A compressor connected to the turbine through a shaft sucks in this air and compresses the air using the centrifugal principle. The compressed air then passes through an air cooler and enters the intake manifold of the engine. The compressed air allows the engine to burn fuel at a high volume and completely, thus improving fuel efficiency and producing more power. Automotive turbochargers help to boost engine power by increasing the intake of air in the combustion chamber, which translates into higher volumetric efficiency during the combustion process. For instance, a four-cylinder engine fitted with a turbocharger can produce the same power as a six-cylinder engine. There are three key technologies in turbocharging: wastegate turbo, which is mostly used in commercial vehicles; twin turbo; and variable geometry turbocharger (VGT), which is mostly used in passenger vehicles.

The analysts forecast the global automotive VGT market to grow at a CAGR of 21.49% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive VGT market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive VGTs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive VGT Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

