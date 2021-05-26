Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – BorgWarner, Cummins, Honeywell, IHI
The analysts forecast the global automotive VGT market to grow at a CAGR of 21.49% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive VGT market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive VGTs.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive VGT Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BorgWarner
• Cummins
• Honeywell International
• IHI
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Other prominent vendors
• ABB
• NOPORViS
Market driver
• Fuel economy benefits and increased environmental awareness to drive VGT market
Market challenge
• Design complications and use of complex high-grade materials
Market trend
• Rising adoption of two-stage turbocharging technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Value chain analysis
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type
• Global automotive VGT market by vehicle type
• Global automotive VGT market by passenger vehicles
• Global automotive VGT market by commercial vehicles
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global automotive VGT market by geography
• Automotive VGT market in EMEA
• Automotive VGT market in APAC
• Automotive VGT market in Americas
PART 08: Key technical criteria
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Market share analysis
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• Cummins
• Honeywell International
• MHI
• BorgWarner
• IHI
..…..Continued
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
