Cancer Stem Cells Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

— Introduction

The Cancer Stem Cells market boom is driven through numerous factors such as rising attention approximately cancer stem cells main to boom inside the R&D for the development of operative and revolutionary remedy techniques based totally on stem cells. The cancer stem cells (CSCs) studies research are increasing that are assisting healthcare professionals benefit insights into CSCs biology and their signaling pathways. But, stem cellular-based totally most cancers remedy is going through regulatory and moral challenges which are restraining the increase of the marketplace.

Some of the major players in the global cancer stem cells market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bionomics

Lonza.

Clinical Trial Analysis:

Total Cancer Stem Cells Studies: 3342

Erivedge® (Roche) and Odomzo® (Novartis), two molecules that are commercially available in the market. About 50% of the product in the pipeline are still in the early preclinical stage. Nearly 49% of the pipeline molecules are under clinical development. Out of these,

Phase III- 4 molecules

Phase II- 18 molecules

Phase I/II- 18 molecules

Phase I- 35 molecules

The market is segmented by cancer type into Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, and Others. By Mode of action, the market is segmented into Segmentation by Mode of Action into stem cell-based cancer therapy and targeted cancerous stem cells.

Stem Cell-based Cancer Therapy

o Autologous SC Transplant

o Allogeneic SC Transplant

Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells (CSCs)

o Anti-CSC Therapeutics

o Products

Anti CAS Therapeutics is further segmented into Surface Marker-based, Pathway Inhibitors, Nanoparticle-based Therapies, and Others. By Products, the market is segmented into Cell-Culturing, Cell-Separation, Cell Analysis, Molecular Analysis, and Others.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America holds the largest market share in cancer stem cells market due to availability of a high number of facilities in the U.S. offering stem cell services. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during forecast period due to rising investments by various agencies to fast-track research activities in Asian countries.

Healthcare industry is expected to witness rapid developments in the years to come. A drastic rise in the patient population has been witnessed which is anticipated to propel the expansion of the industry over the next few years. Chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, etc. have affected a huge fraction of the population. A rise in the burden of these diseases is expected over the next couple of years which is poised to expedite industry growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, it has also led to an increase in the need for drug development. This, in turn, is prognosticated to boost revenue growth in the pharmaceutical industry in the upcoming years.

