China Maleic Anhydride Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the China Maleic Anhydride market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Maleic Anhydride market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Maleic Anhydride market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Maleic Anhydride development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Maleic Anhydride by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in China market include
Huntsman Corporation
Sasol-Huntsman
Ashland
Polynt
LANXESS
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
Flint Hills Resources
BASF
YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC
DSM
Mitsubishi Chemical
NIPPON SHOKUBAI
Elekeiroz SA
Bartek Ingredients
Korea PTG
CEPSA
MOL Group
Mitsui Chemicals
Changzhou Yabang Chemical
Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical
Qiaoyou Chemical
Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical
Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
Hongxin Chemical
Shengyuan Group
Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical
Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical
Huanghua Hongcheng Business
Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical
Changzhou Shuguang Chemical
Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,
South China
East China
Southwest China
Northeast China
North China
Central China
Northwest China
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Solid Maleic Anhydride
Molten Maleic Anhydride
On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers
unsaturated polyester resins (UPR)
lubricants
water treatment chemicals
foodstuffs
pharmaceuticals
softening agents
herbicides
pesticides
