Cognitive Media Market PEST Analysis by 2027 with Top Companies – Amazon Web Services, Baidu Research, Brandwatch, Google, IBM, Kenshoo, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Salesforce, Veritone

The cognitive media refers to the application of artificial intelligence, cognitive computing in particular, for the media sector. Media and entertainment industries make use of this technology to create, program and personalize content as per their audience. This help viewers to get customized and meaningful suggestions for an enhanced experience on their tabs, smartphones, laptops and PCs. Also, it helps the content creators and media industry to analyze their customers and accordingly strategize their marketing activities.

The cognitive media market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to high demand for cognitive computing with improved content creation and automation of workflow in the media industry. Moreover, growing numbers of AI startups in the media industry are further expected to be key drivers for the growth of the cognitive media market. However, a slow digitalization rate in the developing countries affects the adoption of cognitive computing technology and in turn, may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, the market is expected to showcase growth opportunities on account of growing investments in the media sector.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Baidu Research

Brandwatch

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Kenshoo, Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Veritone, Inc.

The global cognitive media market is segmented on the basis of components, technology, application, and enterprise size and deployment type. By components, the market is segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of technology, the market is classified as deep learning and machine learning and natural language processing. Based on application, the market is segmented as content management, network optimization, recommendation and personalization, customer retention, predictive analysis, security management and others. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the deployment type, is classified as cloud-based and on premises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cognitive Media market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Cognitive Media market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Cognitive Media market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Cognitive Media market in these regions.

