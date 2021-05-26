Data Center Managed Services Market by 2025: Know About Technological Advancements, Potential Business Opportunities, and Top Leading Key Players- Dell, NTT Data, ATOS SE, ZTE Corporation, IBM Corporation, Wipro, Huawei Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services

Increased cloud-based adoptions from the enterprises and heavy competition in today’s world add to the pressure of having the best IT infrastructure by enterprises. Having a good IT infrastructure without a proper managed service diminishes the profits it has on offer. Moreover, the enterprise lose on its core competency. Managing the physical as well as the software infrastructure inside the data centers is instead offered to the more skilled Managed Services vendors in the market. Traditional as well as cloud based hosting is managed by the vendors.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Data Center Managed Services Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Data Center Managed Services Market along with detailed segmentation of market by type, end-user and five major geographical regions. Global data center managed services market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing needs for cost optimization by enterprises and also the adoption of cloud-based services. With virtualization slowly creeping up, in the market, software defined data center has been replacing the traditional data center further creating opportunities for managed services.

Top Companies profiled in this report includes, Dell Inc., NTT Data, Inc., ATOS SE, ZTE Corporation, IBM Corporation, Wipro, Huawei Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services, Ericsson and Netmagic Solutions.

As leading companies in Data Center Managed Services market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Data Center Managed Services Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Data Center Managed Services Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Data Center Managed Services Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Data Center Managed Services Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.