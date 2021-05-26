Data Storage Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Microsoft, VMware, HP, NetApp, Open Text, SanDisk, Hitachi

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India

This report focuses on the global top players, covered Microsoft VMware HP NetApp Open Text SanDisk Hitachi EMC

Data storage is the recording (storing) of information (data) in a storage medium. Recording is accomplished by virtually any form of energy. DNA and RNA, handwriting, phonographic recording, magnetic tape, and optical discs are all examples of storage media. Electronic data storage requires electrical power to store and retrieve data. Data storage in a digital, machine-readable medium is sometimes called digital data. In 2017, the commercial sector accounted for about 73% market share of the GCC data storage market.

This report studies the global Data Storage market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Data Storage market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consumer Storage

Enterprise Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Defence and Aerospace

Education

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3232780-global-data-storage-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Data Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Data Storage

1.1 Data Storage Market Overview

1.1.1 Data Storage Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Data Storage Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Data Storage Market by Type

1.3.1 Consumer Storage

1.3.2 Enterprise Storage

1.4 Data Storage Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Defence and Aerospace

1.4.3 Education

1.4.4 Government

1.4.5 Healthcare

1.4.6 Telecom & IT

1.4.7 Others

2 Global Data Storage Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Data Storage Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Microsoft

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Data Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 VMware

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Data Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 HP

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Data Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 NetApp

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Data Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Open Text

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Data Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 SanDisk

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Data Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Hitachi

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Data Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 EMC

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Data Storage Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Data Storage Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Data Storage Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Data Storage Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Data Storage in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Data Storage

5 United States Data Storage Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Data Storage Development Status and Outlook

7 China Data Storage Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Data Storage Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Data Storage Development Status and Outlook

10 India Data Storage Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Data Storage Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Data Storage Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Data Storage Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Data Storage Market Dynamics

12.1 Data Storage Market Opportunities

12.2 Data Storage Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Data Storage Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Data Storage Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)