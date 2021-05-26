Defoamers Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2024

Defoamers Market Overview

Defoamers refer to the anti-foaming chemical additive which is used to limit the foam formation in liquids. Defoamers are used in many industries such as pulp & paper, water and wastewater treatment, paints & coatings, food & beverage, agricultural chemicals and other industries.

Market Size & Forecast

Global defoamers market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the forecast period 2017-2024. Further, global defoamers market stood at valuation of USD 2.9 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach at a valuation of around USD 4.5 Billion by the end of year 2024. Wide scale usage of defoamers in several end use industries is driving the growth of the market. Apart from this, increasing spending on water and wastewater treatment by government of various nations is anticipated to benefit the growth of the nation.

With a market share of 40%, Asia Pacific dominated the overall defoamers in 2016. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. Growing production of paper and growth of agricultural chemical industry is some major of the factors which have propelled the growth of defoamers in this region. Furthermore, growth of paints & coatings industry in China, India and other developing nations bodes well for the growth of the Asia Pacific defoamers market.

Major Key Players of Global Market:

Dow Corning Corp, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Ashland, Inc., Bluestar Silicones, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant, Elementis Plc, Scope and Context and Others

North America accounted for a market share of 23% in global defoamers market in 2016. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of defoamers by municipalities in the region. In addition, favorable government policies pertaining water and wastewater treatment is expected to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the North America defoamers market. Europe defoamers market was held at USD 567.0 Million in 2016 and is projected to garner USD 774 Million by the end of 2024.

Based on application, defoamers market is segmented into pulp & paper, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, paints & coatings, agricultural chemicals and others, out of which, pulp & paper segment dominated the global defoamers market.

Growing water treatment activities is a key reason which is driving the growth of global defoamers market. Additionally, many developed nations such as U.S. are increasing their spending on water and wastewater treatment which is likely to aid the growth of the defoamers market. According to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. government waster & wastewater treatment spending was USD 36.4 Billion. In addition, EPA estimates that U.S. government is likely to spend 41.5 Billion in 2020. This increased spending on the treatment of water and wastewater is opening a gateway of opportunities for the growth of the defoamers market.

Moreover, rising utilization of advance defoamers in waterborne paints & coatings is intensifying the growth of the defoamers market. Moreover, growth of construction and automotive has surged the demand for paints & coatings which in turn is anticipated to aid the growth of the defoamers market. Similarly, rising demand in food & beverage industry signals promising growth of defoamers market. Furthermore, food & beverage industry is believed to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming years. This factor is likely to fuel the growth of the defoamers market.

However, stringent regulations regarding the utilization of defoamers are expected to hamper the growth of global defoamers market in near future.

