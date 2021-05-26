Demand for 3d Animation to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market

A research report on ‘3d Animation Market’ by Persistence Market Research features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

3D Animation is one the fastest growing trend in media and entertainment industry with the release of several animation movies that are attracting huge audience. The 3D animation is widely accepted by people due to involvement of visually engaging and powerful elements.

These 3D Animation helps in creating moving pictures in three dimensional digital environment by sequencing repeated images that simulate the motion by image showing the next image in the process filmed by camera and output to video by rendering engine. The animation includes many techniques such as illustrated animation design, isometric projection, handcraft media trends, uniting with the reality and 3D animation. In 3D animation, 3D printing has been used to develop prototypes by 3D printers to create stop motion pictures.

3D animation is increasingly demanded among game developers, designers, production houses and others. Moreover rising trend of smart classroom among many education institutes, is helping 3D animation market to grow progressively.

3D Animation Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of 3D animation is the growing usage of 3D animation technology in various application areas. This technology had been widely used across corporate production, textile, clothing and fashion, advertisement, television, computer gaming, and publishing industries to effective offer their services to consumers.

The key challenge restraining this market is high cost of 3D animation. It has been observed that 3D animation has the wide scope in construction industry which requires customized animated solution based on industry requirement. The customized solution providers charge high cost for the solution that hinders the growth of 3D animation market in construction industry.

3D Animation Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of hardware:

Video cards and GPU

Motion Capturing Systems

Workstation

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Software:

Plug-in Software

Platforms

SDK

Others

Key Developments:

In August 2016, NBC Universal, a division of Comcast Corporation has acquired DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc. This acquisition is helping NBC in television production; licensing and consumer products; location-based entertainment; and new media properties, including the company’s controlling interest in AwesomenessTV.

In July 2016, Animation school has entered into the partnership with Emile Cohl School of Art in Lyon, France. This partnership is helping both schools to develop and work on 3D animation technologies along with experts.

In December 2016, Next Animation Studio has entered into the partnership with AID-DCC a creative to provide real time based animation technology named as TomLive to users in Japan. This partnership is helping NASto reach potential clients and explore innovative ways to use Tom Live technology.

In 3D Animation market there are many vendors some of them are Corel Corporation, Intel Corporation, Adobe, Lenovo, Nvidia, Autodesk, Maxon and others.

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share currently for 3D Animation market due high adoption of 3D imaging technologies such as 3D printers, 3D animation and others. Companies are using this 3D animation technology for generating accurate information before the starting of final production which helps in reducing the production cost and time. Moreover, it is also used in incorporation of advance products in the existing infrastructure to simplify the work and to improve efficiency.

In Europe region, the market for 3D animation is witnessing high growth rate due to presence of large number of automotive and aerospace companies that are using 3D animation technology for improving their business productivity. In APAC also with the rising investments in research and development, the implementation of 3D animation is increasing progressively.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

3D Animation Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for 3D Animation Market includes development in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

