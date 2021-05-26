Dental Chair Market 2023 : Analysis Provides an In-Depth Research on the forthcoming advancement Prospects and Trends

The Global Dental Chair Market was valued at $1,526.9 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,165.5 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. Dental chairs, also known as dental treatment units, are not only a necessity for ensuring appropriate dental care but also play a pivotal role in strengthening the communication between dentists/practitioners and patients. In addition, it serves as an essential operational tool for the dentists, however, for patients, the chair symbolizes comfort while undergoing a dental treatment. Thus, manufacturers focus on patient comfort while designing dental chairs, which significantly supplements the market growth.

The key factors that boost the growth of the global dental chair market include increase in focus on infrastructural integrity of dental settings among the professionals and surge in demand for dental chair designs targeted towards patient comfort. In addition, rise in demand for dental treatments designed to enhance the smile and unevenly spaced teeth has propelled the market growth. However, issues regarding to the dental insurance reimbursement is anticipated to hamper the adoption of dental chairs and further the market growth. Conversely, untapped economies offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market, owing to the presence of large population base and significant penetration of the dental chairs.

Type Segment Review

Based on type, the dental chair market is divided into ceiling-mounted design, mobile-independent design, and dental chair-mounted design. Ceiling-mounted design segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the dental chair-mounted design segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023, owing easy maintenance and maximum mobility offered by these chairs. The components such as operator light, dental cuspidors, and dental handpieces are all attached to the chair itself making it an ideal option for small scale dental set-ups.

Application Segment Review

On the basis of application, the dental chair market is fragmented into examination, surgery, orthodontic applications, and others (cosmetic dentistry and endodontic applications). The examination segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. Rise in awareness among people towards oral hygiene has resulted in large-scale adoption of dental chairs for examination. Moreover, the others segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023, owing to the ever increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Regionally, the dental chair market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2016, accounting for highest share, and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global dental chair market such as Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.), Midmark, Craftsmaster Contour Equipment Inc., XO CARE A/S, Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation, PLANMECA OY, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., and Straumann. The other companies profiled in this report include 3M, Biolase, Benco Dental Supply, Dental EZ, Koninklijke Philips, Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co., ltd, Align Technology, Den-Mat, Electro Medical Systems, and Kyocera Medical.

Dental Chair Market Key Segments:

By Type

Ceiling-mounted Design

Mobile-independent Design

Dental Chair-mounted Design

By Product

Non-powered Dental Chairs

Powered Dental Chairs

By Component

Chair

Dental Cuspidor

Dental Chair Handpiece

Others

By Application

Examination

Surgery

Orthodontic Applications

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



