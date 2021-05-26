Latest Analysis on Digital Substation Market with Key Players (ABB, Cisco Systems, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric)

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Power generation sources across the globe today have become highly distributed, diverse, intermittent and volatile. In such a scenario, the much needed control and performance demands for a more intelligent, efficient and a highly reliable grid. Digital substations have been successful in bridging the gap between analog and digital technologies and providing the needed control as well as performance. In a digital substation the entire operation is managed between distributed intelligent electrical devices that are interconnected using a communications network.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing digitalization of infrastructures mainly driven by smart city implementations are positively impacting the digital substation market in the recent times. Higher initial investments associated with the setting up of digital technologies in the utilities sector coupled with period maintenance poses certain challenges on the smooth growth of digital substation market. Further, rising emphasis laid down by the environmental bodies on renewable energy projects are anticipated to provide good opportunity platforms to the players operating in the digital substation market.

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Larsen & Toubro, NR Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Digital Substation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the digital substation market with detailed market segmentation by type, voltage, end-user industry, and geography. The global digital substation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital substation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global digital substation market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage, and end-user industry. On the basis of type, the digital substation market is segmented into transmission substation and distribution substation. The digital substation market on the basis of the voltage is classified into Up to 220 kV, 220-550 kV, and above 500 kV. Based on end-user industry, the digital substation market is segmented into utility, metal, mining, oil and gas, and transportation.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY DIGITAL SUBSTATION MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. DIGITAL SUBSTATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. DIGITAL SUBSTATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. DIGITAL SUBSTATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE 8. DIGITAL SUBSTATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VOLTAGE 9. DIGITAL SUBSTATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER INDUSTRY 10. DIGITAL SUBSTATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 12. DIGITAL SUBSTATION MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ABB LTD. 12.2. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 12.3. EATON CORPORATION PLC 12.4. EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 12.5. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 12.6. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC. 12.7. LARSEN & TOUBRO 12.8. NR ELECTRIC CO. LTD. 12.9. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 12.10. SIEMENS AG 13. APPENDIX

