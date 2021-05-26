E-commerce Payment Market Business Opportunities 2025 – Top Companies are PayPal Holdings, Amazon Payments, CCBill, WePay, Alipay, Visa, MasterCard, Stripe, American Express Company

The Industry Report “E-commerce Payment Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the E-commerce Payment market.

E-commerce payment market is experiencing growth all across the globe, with the rising preference for making online payments due to the availability of several payment methods. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smartphones and availability of internet is also propelling the e-commerce payment market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of banking population and digitalization, the e-commerce payment market is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period. The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of E-Commerce Payment market based by type, industry vertical and geography.

The Asia Pacific region comprises of several developing countries such as South Korea, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia among others. These countries are witnessing a high growth in their population, resulting in growth of e-commerce payment market. The e-commerce industry of the region is blooming with increasing penetration of internet as well as high adoption of smartphones and tablets.

Increasing adoption of pricing and structuring tools is projected to be one of the vital E-commerce Payment trend, which during the forecast period will gain noteworthy traction. By implementing pricing and structuring tools enables management of individual portfolios and dodge the risk through automation, consistency, and transparency provided by algorithmic trading throughout the company. Hence, the adoption of these tools is projected to optimistically impact the growth of E-commerce Payment market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Amazon Payments, Inc.

CCBill, LLC

WePay Inc.

Alipay

Visa, Inc.

MasterCard Incorporated

Stripe Inc.

American Express Company

UnionPay International Co., Ltd.

Digital payments in the Middle East are at a breaking point as regulations, culture and technology witness paradigm shifts, opening the door for innovative companies to disrupt the oldest payment ecosystems. More than 80% of brick-and-mortar retail payments and 65% of e-commerce payments are still made in cash, and smartphone adoption exceeds 100% in several countries. Mobile penetration in the MEA region is on the verge of a new era that is driven by evolving consumer behavior, rapid industrialization, government ambitions, and changing economic condition.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-commerce Payment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The E-commerce Payment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting E-commerce Payment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the E-commerce Payment market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the E-commerce Payment Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the E-commerce Payment Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of E-commerce Payment Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global E-commerce Payment Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

