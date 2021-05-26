Emotion Analytics Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation

The ‘Emotion Analytics Market’ research report assembled by Persistence Market Research delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

Emotion Analytics Market: Introduction

Emotions data is used to create strategies that helps in improving the business’s customer relationship management (CRM). Emotion analytics software programs can be used to assist any organization with data collection, data classification, data analytics and data visualization. Emotion analytics software is often used in call centers. These emotion analytics software can be used either be a standalone application or built on top of a customer relationship management (CRM) system, which uses audio mining techniques and a correlation engine to match a caller’s words with emotions. Language-agnostic emotion analytics software can also monitor the caller’s tone of voice and how often a particular word is repeated in order to provide more insight into the caller’s emotional state. Dashboards that indicate the emotions of both the caller and the call center agent allow supervisors to know which calls are going smoothly and which ones might require an intervention.

Emotion Analytics Market: Drivers and Challenges

Few of the major driving factors of emotion analytics market are increase in number of videos, critical decision making, and understanding human behavior in an organization that is encouraging several organizations to implement emotion analytics software into their system. Internet of Things in emotion analytics helps organizations to better understand human emotions and will be a new dimension in marketing. Mobile and cloud-based biometric technologies are hugely implemented in many organizations. All these factors are driving the growth of emotion analytics market globally.

Emotion Analytics Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of technologies:

Artificial Intelligence

Biometrics and Neuroscience

3D Modelling

Pattern Recognition

Records management

Others

Segmentation on the basis of solutions:

API and SDK

Mobile and web application

Cloud

Others

Segmentation on the basis of end-users:

Enterprises

Defense and Security agencies

Commercial

Industrial

Others (personal users)

Emotion Analytics Market: Key Market Players

Few of the companies in emotion analytics market are: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Retinad Virtual Reality, Neuromore, Imotions A/S, Kairos, Beyond Verbal, Affectiva, Eyris (EmoVu), Google, Inc. and Apple, Inc.. Big companies such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Inc. and Apple, Inc. are focused towards acquiring small market players in order to increase their market share in emotion analytics market.

Emotion Analytics Market: Regional Overview

Emotion analytics market is currently dominated by North America region owing to wide adoption of artificial intelligence technology with the enterprises existing applications. Europe emotion analytics market follows next as various end user industry verticals such as defense and government agencies are fast adopting emotion analytics software.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Emotion Analytics Market Segments

Emotion Analytics Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014- 2017

Emotion Analytics Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Emotion Analytics Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Emotion Analytics Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Emotion Analytics Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

