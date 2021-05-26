Freight Brokerage Market in Americas 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
• Shippers: Freight brokers help shippers find trustworthy carriers that are usually
difficult to locate.
• Carriers: Freight brokers assist carriers in filling their truckload and earning money
for the transportation.
Freight brokers are primarily categorized into two types: asset-based freight brokers and non-asset based freight brokers.
The analysts forecast the freight brokerage market in the Americas to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the freight brokerage market in the Americas for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of freight brokerage.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• US
• Canada
The report, Freight Brokerage Market in Americas 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• C.H. Robinson
• Echo Global Logistics
• Expeditors
• Landstar
• TQL
• XPO Logistics
Other prominent vendors
• GlobalTranz Enterprises
• Roadrunner Transportation System
• Unishippers Global Logistics
• Worldwide Express.
Market driver
• Growing demand for outsourced 3PL services in Americas
Market trend
• Increase in imports and exports
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE
• Segmentation by type of services
• FTL – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• LTL – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Temperature-controlled – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• US – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Canada – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Increase in imports and exports
• Rising demand for intermodal freight transport
• Technological advances in transportation sector
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• C.H. Robinson
• Echo Global Logistics
• Expeditors
• Landstar
• TQL
• XPO Logistics
..…..Continued
