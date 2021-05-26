Freight Brokerage Market in Americas 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

A freight broker is any company or an individual serving as an intermediate between carriers and shippers. The shippers provide freight for transportation while carriers have enough capacity to move the freight. Thus, freight brokers aid both carriers as well as shippers:• Shippers: Freight brokers help shippers find trustworthy carriers that are usuallydifficult to locate.• Carriers: Freight brokers assist carriers in filling their truckload and earning moneyfor the transportation.Freight brokers are primarily categorized into two types: asset-based freight brokers and non-asset based freight brokers.

The analysts forecast the freight brokerage market in the Americas to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the freight brokerage market in the Americas for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of freight brokerage.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• US

• Canada

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2771249-freight-brokerage-market-in-americas-2018-2022

The report, Freight Brokerage Market in Americas 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• C.H. Robinson

• Echo Global Logistics

• Expeditors

• Landstar

• TQL

• XPO Logistics