Frozen Fruits Market Insights By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2017-2024

Frozen Fruits Market Overview

Frozen fruits refer to fruits that have reduced their temperature and maintained to below their freezing point for the purpose of storage and transportation until they are ready to be eaten. Further, they may be commercially packaged or frozen at home. Apart from this, a wide range of frozen fruits are sold in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Market Size and Forecast

The global frozen fruits market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2017-2024. Further the market of frozen fruits was estimated at a value of USD 1.92 Billion in 2016 and the market is projected to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2024. Factor such as, vital vitamins and potentially useful antioxidants are anticipated to drive the growth of the global frozen fruits market over the forecast period.

In the regional market, North America is anticipated to account for a significant portion of market share in the overall market of frozen fruits during the forecast period. Factor such as, availability of various range of frozen fruits products is anticipated to fuel the growth of the frozen fruits market over the forecast period. Further, U.S. has the major share of 64.93% in the frozen fruits market for the period 2015 followed by Canada with 35.07%.

Further, Asia-Pacific frozen fruits market is expected to flourish at a significant rate over the forecast period. Factor such as, increasing online purchase of staple food is anticipated to drive the growth of the frozen fruits market over the forecast period. Europe frozen fruits market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Further, shifting customer purchasing patterns and introduction of products with high nutritional value is anticipated to increase the growth frozen fruits market in Europe during the forecast period.

Based on product type, frozen fruits market is segmented into, citrus fruits, red fruits & berries and tropical fruits, out of which, red fruits & berries is expected to dominate the overall frozen fruits market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global frozen fruits market into the following segments:

By Product Type

Citrus Fruits

Red Fruits & Berries

Tropical Fruits

By Application

Confectionery & Bakery

Jams & Preserves

Fruit-Based Beverages

Dairy

Others

By Technique

Freeze Drying

IQF (Individual Quick Freezing)

By Region

Global frozen fruits market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factor such as, increasing disposable income and innovation in freezing technology across the globe are anticipated to intensify the growth of the global frozen fruits market during the forecast period. In addition, acceleration of urban population in developing countries is estimated to positively drive the growth of the frozen fruits market over the forecast period.

Apart from this, development in cold chain logistics is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the frozen fruits market. Further, increase in the number of working population, precisely the women has resulted in increase in consumption of frozen fruits is expected to supplement the growth of the global frozen fruits market over the forecast period.

However, risk of contamination in frozen fruits and preference to fresh fruits over frozen fruits are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global frozen fruits market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Hain Celestial Group

Foodnet

Welch’s Foods

Newberry International Produce Ltd.

Titan Frozen Fruit

MDC Foods Ltd.

General Mills

Findus Sverige AB

Scope and Context

