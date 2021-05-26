Genetic Testing Market Growth, Trend, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2019-2023 | Market Reports World

Global Genetic Testing Market Outlook

Genetic Testing Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Genetic Testing market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Genetic Testing to analyse the Genetic Testing market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Report helps to Determine who are the Market players, what benefits they Expects? Determine the Key strength and success factor of them. This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

23 AND ME INC., ABBOTT MOLECULAR INC., ARIOSA DIAGNOSTICS INC., BIOCARTIS SA, CEPHEID, ILLUMINA INC., LUMINEX CORPORATION, SEQUENOM INC., MYRIAD GENETICS, TRANSGENOMIC INC., amongst others.

As of 2017, the global genetic testing market was valued at USD 9,367.0 million and is expected to record a CAGR of around 10.4% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). In 2017, the North American genetic testing segment of the market studied accounted for the highest revenue and Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period

Know About Genetic Testing Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Points covered in the Genetic Testing Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threats of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product And Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry Within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention

6.1.2 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

6.1.3 Increasing Application of Genetic Testing in Oncology

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 High Costs of Genetic Testing

6.2.2 Social and Ethical Implications of Genetic Testing

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 Segmentation-By Type

7.1.1 Carrier Testing

7.1.2 Diagnostic Testing

7.1.3 Newborn Screening

7.1.4 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

7.1.5 Prenatal Testing

7.1.6 Nutrigenomic Testing

7.2 Segmentation-By Disease

7.2.1 Alzheimer’s Diseases

7.2.2 Cancer

7.2.3 Cystic Fibrosis

7.2.4 Sickle Cell Anemia

7.2.5 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

7.2.6 Thalassemias

7.2.7 Huntington’s Disease

7.2.8 Special Diseases

7.2.9 Others

7.3 Segmentation-By Technology

7.3.1 Cytogenetic Testing

7.3.2 Biochemical Testing

7.3.3 Molecular Testing

7.4 Segmentation-By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 US

7.4.1.2 Canada

7.4.1.3 Mexico

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 France

7.4.2.2 Germany

7.4.2.3 UK

7.4.2.4 Italy

7.4.2.5 Spain

7.4.2.6 Rest Of Europe (RoE)

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 China

7.4.3.2 Japan

7.4.3.3 India

7.4.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

7.4.3.5 South Korea

7.4.3.6 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East & Africa

7.4.4.1 GCC

7.4.4.2 South Africa

7.4.4.3 Rest Of the Middle East & Africa

7.4.5 South America

7.4.5.1 Brazil

7.4.5.2 Argentina

7.4.5.3 Rest Of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 23 and Me Inc.

9.2 Abbott Molecular Inc.

9.3 Ariosa Diagnostics Inc.

9.4 Biocartis SA

9.5 Cepheid

9.6 Illumina Inc.

9.7 Luminex Corporation

9.8 Sequenom Inc.

9.9 Myriad Genetics

9.10 Transgenomic Inc.

10. Future of the Market

Continued…

