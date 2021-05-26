Global Artificial Organs Market Analysis by Trends, Challenges and Growth Drivers Analysis 2019-2023

Global Artificial Organs Market Outlook

Artificial Organs Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Artificial Organs market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Key Manufacturer of the Market

EDWARD LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION, ASAHI KASEI MEDICAL CO. LTD, JARVIK HEART INC., BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, COCHLEAR LIMITED, TOUCH BIONICS, OSSUR, MEDTRONIC INC., LIFENET HEALTH, amongst others.

The global artificial organs market report covers artificial organs that are manmade applications integrated into the human body, to replace natural organs. Artificial organs replicate the functioning of natural organs and enable patients to return to a normal life, as soon as possible. The global artificial organ market is expected to register a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Know About Artificial Organs Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Key Reasons to Purchase

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Artificial Organs market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company's specific desires.

Points covered in the Artificial Organs Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Degree of Competition

5.3.4 Threat of Substitution

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Scarcity of Donor Organs

6.1.2 Increased Incidence of Disabilities and Organ Failures

6.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Artificial Organ Sector

6.1.4 Rapidly Aging Population

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Expensive Procedures

6.2.2 Fear of Device Malfunction and its Consequences

6.3 Opportunities

6.3.1 Emerging Application in Clinical Diagnostics and Proteomics

6.4 Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Organ Type

7.1.1 Artificial Heart

7.1.1.1 Prosthetic Heart Valves

7.1.1.2 Ventricular Assist Devices

7.1.2 Artificial Kidney

7.1.2.1 Dialysis

7.1.3 Artificial Livers

7.1.3.1 Liver Dialysis

7.1.3.2 Bio artificial Liver Device (BAL)

7.1.3.3 Molecular Adsorbent Recirculation Systems (MARS)

7.1.3.4 Single Pass Albumin Dialysis (SPAD)

7.1.3.5 Prometheus

7.1.4 Artificial Pancreas

7.1.4.1 Insulin Pump

7.1.5 Artificial Lungs

7.1.5.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation

7.1.5.2 Heart-Lung Machines

7.2 By Geography

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 US

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.1.3 Mexico

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.2.1 Germany

7.2.2.2 UK

7.2.2.3 France

7.2.2.4 Italy

7.2.2.5 Spain

7.2.2.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.2.3.1 Japan

7.2.3.2 China

7.2.3.3 India

7.2.3.4 South Korea

7.2.3.5 Australia

7.2.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.2.4 The Middle East & Africa

7.2.4.1 GCC Countries

7.2.4.2 South Africa

7.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.2.5 South America

7.2.5.1 Brazil

7.2.5.2 Argentina

7.2.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8.3 New Product Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Edward Life sciences Corporation

9.2 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

9.3 Jarvik Heart Inc.

9.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.5 Cochlear Limited

9.6 Touch Bionics

9.7 Ossur

9.8 Medtronic Inc.

9.9 Lifenet Health

10. Future of the Market

Continued…

