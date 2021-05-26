Global Express Delivery Industry Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2018-2025

The Express Delivery Industry Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. The express industry using sophisticated networks to collapse time and distance between places thereby globally connecting business. Express delivery industry are the industry simplifies and speeds the process of transporting goods. These industry organizes collection, usually at the end of the business day, permit the sender access to information on the progress of shipments pick-up to delivery and provide resistant of delivery. Where shipments cross international borders, the express delivery industry handle custom clearance as well as the payment of duties & taxes as required. Increasing need for safe and faster transportation of the goods, increasing e-commerce & business over the borders are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe.

Moreover, increasing focus on enhancing transportation services is likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. However, regulatory policies of governmental bodies is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Express Delivery Industry across the world. The regional analysis of Global Express Delivery Industry Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• UPS

• FedEx

• DHL

• TNT

• USPS

• Deppon

• KY Express

• SF Express

• EMS

• YT Express

• STO Express

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ï‚§ B2B

ï‚§ B2C

ï‚§ Others

By Application:

ï‚§ Online Trading

ï‚§ Offline Trading

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Express Delivery Industry Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors