Global Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-gamma-valerolactone-cas-108-29-2-market-research-report-2018
This report studies the Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) market is valued at 724.31 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 756.66 K USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 0.63% between 2017 and 2024.
The major players in global Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) market include
Anhui Hyea Aromas
Dideu Industries
Kunshan Qiandeng Baihua
Zhongyue Aroma
Soda Aromatic
Inoue Perfumery MFG
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering
North America
USA
China
Japan
India
Other
On the basis on the types, this report covers
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Food Flavors
Solvent
Monomer Intermediate
Others
