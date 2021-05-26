Global Guerbet Alcohols Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Guerbet Alcohols Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Guerbet Alcohols Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Guerbet Alcohols market status and forecast, categorizes the global Guerbet Alcohols market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Guerbet Alcohols is the Alcohols made by Guerbet reaction. The Guerbet reaction, named after Marcel Guerbet (18611938), is an organic reaction converting a primary aliphatic alcohol into its -alkylated dimer alcohol with loss of one equivalent of water. This reaction requires a catalyst and elevated temperatures. Guerbet alcohols are branched saturated alcohols with superior oxidative stability and extremely low volatility.

Growing need for perfuming agents, emulsion stabilizer and super fattening agent in the range of cosmetic ingredients have revved up demand for guerbet alcohols. Attributed to low irritation and volatility characteristics, guerbet alcohols will witness significant demand in various industrial applications. The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as cosmetics & personal care, metal processing, detergents and cleaners, etc.

The market expansion of the global guerbet alcohols market is somewhat walled by high prices. Guerbet alcohols are highly priced and most of the manufacturers are based across Europe and North America.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The major players covered in this report

BASF

Sasol

Evonik Industries

Jarchem Industries

New Japan Chemical

Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo

Kisco

…

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2-butyloctanol

2-hexyldecanol

2-octyldodecanol

2-decyltetradecanol

2-dodecylhexadecanol

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Metal Processing

Detergents & Cleaners

Others

