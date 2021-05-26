Global Kombucha Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By The End Of 2021

Kombucha is type of tea, used in drugs and medicines, created by mixing sugar with microbial culture such as bacteria, yeast, sometime fruit juice, mold and other zests.

The global kombucha market has developed exponentially over the past few years and is anticipated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%.

Market Segmentation

By Type

On the basis of type, the global kombucha market is segmented as follows:

Bacteria

Yeast

Mold

Others

By Flavor

On the basis of flavor, the global kombucha market is segmented as follows:

Herbs & Spices

Citrus

Berries

Apple

Coconut & Mangoes

Flowers

Others

By Region

On the basis of region, the global kombucha market is segmented into

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and challenges

Spiked health awareness, expanded consumer disposable income across the globe and changing lifestyle are some of the key drivers of global kombucha market. Moreover, rising demand for healthy and natural food & beverages and growing incidences of prolonged diseases such as high blood pressure ,diabetes, cancer, etc. are also expected to fuel the growth of global kombucha market in the up-coming years.

However, microbial sourcing and non-disinfected packaging of the product and lack of awareness amongst the consumers are projected to be major restraints of the global kombucha market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

Market Size and Forecast

With 39.6% share in 2015, North America became the biggest kombucha market. The North America kombucha has shown a significant demand in recent years and market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% over the period 2015 to 2021.

Under North America region, U.S. was the first to launch kombucha beverage in the market by establishing two popular brands, Synergy snd GT’S Ksombucha.

Asia Pacific and Europe kombucha market is growing at an average rate owing to escalating initiatives taken by the government.

Key players

Nesalla Kombucha

Red Bull Gmbh

Reed’s Inc.

Revive Kombucha

The Humm Kombucha Llc

Townshend’s Tea Company

Buchi Kombucha

Cell – Nique Corporation

Gt’s Kombucha

Kevita, Inc.

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Kosmic Kombucha

Live Soda Kombucha

Makana Beverages Inc.

