Global Medical Tourism Market Growth Analysis and Forecast 2019: Size, Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Developments and Forecast 2023- Market Reports World

Global Medical Tourism Market Outlook

Medical Tourism Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Medical Tourism market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Medical Tourism to analyse the Medical Tourism market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Key manufacturers include:

COSMEDIC TRAVEL, BB HEALTH SOLUTIONS, EUROMEDICAL TOURS, KLINIKUM MEDICAL LINK, FAME SANTÉ, HEALTHBASE, MEDRETREAT, WORLDMED ASSIST, amongst others.

The global medical tourism market was valued at USD 15.43 billion in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of around 40% of the global market, whereas, North America was estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Know About Medical Tourism Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Key Reasons to Purchase

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Medical Tourism market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Points covered in the Medical Tourism Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Degree of Competition

5.3.4 Threat of Substitution

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges (DROC) Analysis

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 High Cost of Medical Treatment in Developed Countries and Availability At Low Price In Other Countries

6.1.2 Availability of the Latest Medical Technologies

6.1.3 Growing Compliance On International Quality Standards

6.1.4 High Quality of Service

6.1.5 Health Insurance Portability

6.1.6 Advertising And Marketing

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Ethical Concerns

6.2.2 Epidemic Outbreaks

6.2.3 Issues with Patient Follow Up and Post procedure Complications

6.2.4 Medical Record Transfer Issues

6.3 Opportunities

6.3.1 Assistance And Support From Government Agencies and Associations

6.4 Challenges

6.4.1 High Competition

6.4.2 Lack of International Accreditation

6.4.3 Visa Hurdles

6.4.4 Lack of Infrastructure

6.4.5 Political Instability

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Treatment Type

7.1.1 Cosmetic Treatment

7.1.2 Dental Treatment

7.1.3 Cardiovascular Treatment

7.1.4 Orthopedics Treatment

7.1.5 Bariatric Surgery

7.1.6 Fertility Treatment

7.1.7 Ophthalmic Treatment

7.1.8 Other Treatments

7.2 By Geography

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 US

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.1.3 Mexico

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.2.1 Germany

7.2.2.2 UK

7.2.2.3 France

7.2.2.4 Italy

7.2.2.5 Spain

7.2.2.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.2.3.1 Japan

7.2.3.2 China

7.2.3.3 India

7.2.3.4 South Korea

7.2.3.5 Australia

7.2.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.2.4 The Middle East & Africa

7.2.4.1 GCC Countries

7.2.4.2 South Africa

7.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.2.5 South America

7.2.5.1 Brazil

7.2.5.2 Argentina

7.2.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8.3 New Product Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Cosmedic Travel

9.2 Bb Health Solutions

9.3 Euromedical Tours

9.4 Klinikum Medical Link

9.5 Fame Santé

9.6 Healthbase

9.7 Medretreat

9.8 Worldmed Assist

10. Future of the Market

Continued…

