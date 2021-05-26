Global Modular Construction Market was valued at USD 108.89 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 181.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Growing infrastructure investment & industrialization, rising concern toward work-zone safety, requirement for lower environment impacts along with ease of installation and relocation have been driving the global modular construction market. On the other hand, economic downturn in key regions might act as a restraint for the overall market.
Global Modular Construction Market Competitive Landscape
The “Global Modular Construction Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players as given below:
• Skanska
• Balfour Beatty PLC
• ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.
• Red Sea Housing Services
• Dubox
Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.
