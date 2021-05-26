Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Nitrile rubber (NBR), also called nitrile-butadiene rubber, an oil-resistant synthetic rubber produced from a copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene. Its main applications are in fuel hoses, gaskets, rollers, and other products in which oil resistance is required.
Nitrile rubber is mostly used where high oil resistance is required, as in automotive seals, gaskets, or other items subject to contact with hot oils. The rolls for spreading ink in printing and hoses for oil products are other obvious uses. NBR is also employed in textiles, where its application to woven and nonwoven fabrics improves the finish and waterproofing properties.
For regions, China keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 47% in 2016 globally. Europe is the follower, with the consumption volume of 132 K MT in 2016.
With gradual economy recovery, nitrile rubber downstream industries are resuming, give sufficient supports to the industry development. Global consumption volume of nitrile rubber increased from 633.7 K MT in 2012 to 706.4 K MT in 2016, with the CAGR of 2.75%.
The nitrile rubber industry leaders are LANXESS, Zeon and so on, have good reputations for their nitrile rubber products with advanced technologies. Compared with manufacturers Internally, Chinas NBR industry is still in the development stage. Although China is a net importer for the time being, with more and more new capacities to be released in the coming years, China will become a major supplier of NBR internationally.
The global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market is valued at 2470 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
LANXESS
Zeon
CNPC
Nantex
KKPC
LG
Ningbo Shunze
Sibur
JSR
Industrias Negromex
Versalis
Petrobras Argentina
Huangshan Hualan Technology
Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical
Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Block type
Particles/Crumb type
Powder type
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automobiles Industry
Construction Industry
Machinery Industry
Aprons & Cots Industry
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Nitrile Rubber (NBR) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nitrile Rubber (NBR) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Manufacturers
Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nitrile-rubber-nbr-sales-market-report-2018
