Global PBT Neat Resin Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global PBT Neat Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PBT Neat Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pbt-neat-resin-market-research-report-2018
This report studies the global PBT Neat Resin market status and forecast, categorizes the global PBT Neat Resin market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, Mechanical Equipment and precision instruments industries. Compared to PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PBT has slightly lower strength and rigidity, slightly better impact resistance, and a slightly lower glass transition temperature.
In this report, the volume of PBT is calculated by PBT neat resin, excluding PBT modified resin and PBT Compounds.
At present, the major manufacturers of PBT are concentrated in Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont) and Ticona (Celanese). Changchun is the world leader. Polymer Technology and Services PBT is marketed under a wide variety of brand names by these companies.
PBT downstream is wide and recently PBT has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, electrical & electronic and consumer goods applications. Globally, the PBT market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive applications. Automotive accounts for nearly 44.86% of total downstream consumption of PBT.
The global PBT Neat Resin market is valued at 3420 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Changchun
BASF
Sabic
DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont)
Ticona (Celanese)
DuPont
Kanghui
Mitsubishi
HNEC
WinTech (Polyplastics, Teijin)
Toray
BlueStar
Yizheng (Sinopec)
Blueridge
Shinkong
DSM
Sipchem
Nan Ya
Heshili
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Injection Grade PBT
Extrusion Grade PBT
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Electrical & Electronics
Automobile industry
Mechanical equipment
Other products
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global PBT Neat Resin capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key PBT Neat Resin manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PBT Neat Resin are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
PBT Neat Resin Manufacturers
PBT Neat Resin Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
PBT Neat Resin Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the PBT Neat Resin market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pbt-neat-resin-market-research-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global PBT Neat Resin market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global PBT Neat Resin markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global PBT Neat Resin Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global PBT Neat Resin market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global PBT Neat Resin market
- Challenges to market growth for Global PBT Neat Resin manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global PBT Neat Resin Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com