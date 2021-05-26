Global PBT Neat Resin Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global PBT Neat Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PBT Neat Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global PBT Neat Resin market status and forecast, categorizes the global PBT Neat Resin market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, Mechanical Equipment and precision instruments industries. Compared to PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PBT has slightly lower strength and rigidity, slightly better impact resistance, and a slightly lower glass transition temperature.

In this report, the volume of PBT is calculated by PBT neat resin, excluding PBT modified resin and PBT Compounds.

At present, the major manufacturers of PBT are concentrated in Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont) and Ticona (Celanese). Changchun is the world leader. Polymer Technology and Services PBT is marketed under a wide variety of brand names by these companies.

PBT downstream is wide and recently PBT has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, electrical & electronic and consumer goods applications. Globally, the PBT market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive applications. Automotive accounts for nearly 44.86% of total downstream consumption of PBT.

The global PBT Neat Resin market is valued at 3420 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Changchun

BASF

Sabic

DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont)

Ticona (Celanese)

DuPont

Kanghui

Mitsubishi

HNEC

WinTech (Polyplastics, Teijin)

Toray

BlueStar

Yizheng (Sinopec)

Blueridge

Shinkong

DSM

Sipchem

Nan Ya

Heshili

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Injection Grade PBT

Extrusion Grade PBT

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile industry

Mechanical equipment

Other products

