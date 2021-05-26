Global Ready to Eat Food Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast By 2023

Global Ready to Eat Food Market

Ready to eat food is defined as an animal and plant derived food that is washed, cooked, frozen and processed to be consumed directly after heating. The process saves time and energy of the consumers. People now prefer nutritional small quantity of ready to eat food rather than traditional large meals due to busy lifestyle.

Market Size & Forecast

Global ready to eat food market is expected to reach USD 172 billion by the end of 2023 witnessing a promising compound annual growth rate of 7.3% over the forecast period owing to the changing lifestyle of consumers.North-America holds the largest consumer base of ready to eat food market across the globe and is estimated to represent highest value share of 42% by the end of 2016 owing to the technological innovations, busy lifestyle of consumers and high personal disposable income.Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold 18.3% market share in 2016, however the market share is anticipated to reach 21.0% by the end of 2023 owing to the increasing employment opportunities and rising personal disposable income of middle class consumers in developing countries.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075361

In 2015, Meat and poultry product segment stood for largest market share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to attain 46.0% value share in 2016. Frozen ready meals segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% over the period of forecast i.e. 2016-2023.Ready to eat food market is likely to expand with a higher pace owing to high consumer acceptance for such foods globally. Ready to eat food products are more popular among the younger working class consumers as they hardly find time to cook food due to their busy lifestyle. Owing to expand the market among these consumers, ready to eat food manufacturers are focused on providing low-cost affordable products.

ready to eat food market

Market Segmentation

By Product

By product type, the market can be segmented in to following categories:-

Meat/Poultry Products

Cereal Based Products

Vegetable Based Products

Others

By Packaging

On the basis of technology used for packaging of product, the market can be segmented into following categories:-

Canned

Frozen or Chilled

Retort

Others

By Distribution Channel

By end use distribution channel, the market can be segmented into following categories:-

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience/Departmental Store

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others

By Region

Global Ready to Eat Food Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing number of nuclear families, rising employment opportunities coupled with increasing number of working woman are some of the major factors that will fuel the growth of global ready to eat food market over the forecast period.Rising personal disposable income coupled with busy lifestyle of working class consumers will further boost the demand for ready to eat food products across the globe.Rapid urbanization has reduced the time to cook food at home, innovative ready to eat food product offering such as nutritional and rich ingredient products resulted in to the inclination of consumer behaviour towards the use of ready to eat food further boosting the global ready to eat food market across the globe.Rising health consciousness towards the use of cooked and fresh food along with the government regulations towards the procurement of raw material such as meat and vegetables are the main factors expected to restrain market growth in future.

Key Players

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Bakkavor Foods Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

McCain Foods.

Premier Foods Group Ltd.

2 Sisters Food Group.

Greencore Group Plc.

Orkla ASA

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075361

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609