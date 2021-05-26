Global Rodenticides Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Rodenticides market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rodenticides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Rodenticides market status and forecast, categorizes the global Rodenticides market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Rodenticides are pesticides that kill rodents. Rodents include not only rats and mice, but also squirrels, woodchucks, chipmunks, porcupines, nutria, and beavers. Although rodents play important roles in nature, they may sometimes require control. They can damage crops, violate housing codes, transmit disease, and in some cases cause ecological damage.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of Rodenticides and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in agriculture industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Rodenticides in the Asia Pacific region.

The leading manufactures mainly are UPL, Basf, Liphatech, Bayer Cropscience and Senestech. UPL is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9.5% in 2016. The next is Basf and Liphatech.

The global Rodenticides market is valued at 1140 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

UPL

Basf

Liphatech

Bayer Cropscience

Senestech

Marusan Pharma Biotech

Syngenta

JT Eaton

Neogen Corporation

PelGar International

Brizal Quimica

Impex Europa

TEIKOKU SEIYAKU

Pulangke

SANLI

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Anticoagulants

Non-anticoagulants

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agriculture

Domestic/Industrial/Public Health

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Rodenticides capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Rodenticides manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rodenticides are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Rodenticides Manufacturers

Rodenticides Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Rodenticides Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

