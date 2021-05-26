Global Sewing Threads Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Sewing Threads market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sewing Threads market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Sewing Threads market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sewing Threads market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Sewing threads is a type of threads used for sewing in textile end products. It is a special kind of yarns that are engineered and designed to pass through a sewing machine rapidly. They form efficient stitches without breaking or becoming distorted during the useful life of the product. The basic function of a thread is to deliver aesthetics and performance in stitches and seams.

Sewing threads is a small part of the global textile market; it is one of the essential materials to produce apparels, footwear, bedding and mattress, luggage and bags, etc. Apparels are the most area of the sewing threads end usage, which took about 50% of the total market in 2016.

China is the largest market of the sewing threads, while it took up about 38% of the global total sales market, followed by the South Asia, about 25%; and South East Asia took about 10% of the global total in 2016. At the same time, China, South Asia, South East Asia, and Mid-America, are the most important consumption market of the sewing threads. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.

Despite the presence of competition problems, sewing threads retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field, especially in developing countries.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Coats

A&E

Amann

Vardhman

Tamishna

KDS Thread

Modi Thread

Well Group

Durak

Onuki

Threads (India)

Hapete

PT. Sing Long

Sarla Fibers

Simtex Group

HP Threads

IEM

Jovidasal

Huarui

Hoton Group

Huaxin

S.Derons

Forland

Ningbo MH

Yiwu Mingrong

Amin Associates

Sujata Synthetics

Rising Group

United Thread

Kai International

Gunze

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural (Cotton, Silk, Wool, etc.)

Synthetic (Rayon, Polyester, Nylon, etc.)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Apparel

Footwear

Bedding and mattress

Luggage and bags

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Sewing Threads capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Sewing Threads manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sewing Threads are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Sewing Threads Manufacturers

Sewing Threads Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sewing Threads Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Sewing Threads market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



