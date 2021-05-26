Global Smart Grid Security Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2025

The Global Smart Grid Security Market was valued at USD 5.15 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 10.75 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Smart Grid Security?

A smart grid is defined as an electrical grid that comprises of several energy as well as operational processes such as renewable and energy efficient resources. As the smart grid functions with the aid of the internet, it can be vulnerable to specific cyber-attacks. Regardless of this, there are several advantages to the implementation of smart grid technologies, such as the increased data resilience, enhanced network stability as well as the formation of network compliance.

Global Smart Grid Security Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

The growing number of cyber-attacks has caused a need for integration of cyber security solutions such as smart grid IT. The evolution of systems such as smart grids have aided in the assurance of cyber safety for businesses that would otherwise remain vulnerable. This factor has led to the growth of the smart grid security market whereas factors like less awareness when it comes to security when it comes to smart grid stakeholders as well as the necessity to maintain the cyber security standards are restraining the growth of the smart security market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Smart Grid Security Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Smart Grid Security Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Smart Grid Security Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Siemens AG, Leidos, BAE Systems PLC, Elster Solutions, Intel Security, N-Dimension Solutions, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Alertenterprise. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Smart Grid Security Market, By Security Type

• Application security

• Endpoint security

• Database security

• Network security

Global Smart Grid Security Market, By Component

• Solution

o Encryption

o Antivirus and antimalware

o Identity and Access Management (IAM)

o Firewall

o Others

• Service

o Consulting services

o Training and education

o Managed Service

o Professional Service

o Support and maintenance

Global Smart Grid Security Market, By Deployment Model

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

Global Smart Grid Security Market, By Subsystem

• Demand response

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)/Industrial Control System (ICS)

• Home energy management

• Advanced metering infrastructure

Global Smart Grid Security Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

